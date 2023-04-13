From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primary Election Committee has declared Governor Douye Diri as candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

This is as Senator Samuel Anyanwu also emerged PDP candidate for Imo State governorship poll to be held the same day.

Osun State, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, who was chairman of the screening committee in Bayelsa State announced, yesterday, at the Dr Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenagoa, that Diri polled 305 votes out of the 313 votes cast, while eight votes were void votes, to emerge winer.

Adeleke had prior to the commencement of voting, called for a peaceful conduct of the process in accordance with the party’s constitution and relevant provisions of the constitution of Nigeria.

“Bayelsa is a PDP State; we must make sure it remains so in the coming election. We have to join hands together and make sure the governor retains his seat by the special grace of God,” he said.

Diri in his acceptance speech commended delegates and the party for giving him the ticket to contest for a second term.

He described the process as unprecedented in the history of the state as he was returned unopposed, noting that once a candidate was given the party’s ticket it was as good as winning the election since Bayelsa is dominantly a PDP state.

Diri expressed the confidence he would win the poll.

Meanwhile, in Imo State, Senator Anyanwu, yesterday, clinched the governorship ticket after a delegate election conducted at the State Party Secretariat in Owerri.

Announcing the result, chairman of the panel for the election, Kenneth Okon, disclosed that Anyanwu who was the sole aspirant for the election polled 802 votes, out of 915 accredited delegates.

Anyanwu in his acceptance speech thanked members of the party and delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag bearer in the November, 11 poll.

He assured all party members of victory in the election even as he said it would mark the beginning of a new dawn in the state.

Anyanwu who promised to unveil his manifesto soon, said insecurity and wealth creation would remain the top priority of his government.

“People of Imo who have been subjected to several inhuman treatment, they should look up to PDP, they can’t wait to usher in a purposeful leader that will salvage them from insecurity, today marks the journey.”

Anyanwu commended former Governor Emeka Ihedioha who stepped down to allow him contest the primary as sole candidate. He said Ihedioha’s sacrifice for the party would never be forgotten.

State chairman of the party,Charles Ugwu while congratulating Anyanwu on his victory said he was glad the processes for the election were all duly followed.