From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A pressure group, within the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), the PDP Young Integrity Group, has said that it is only equity, justice and fairplay that can engender true reconciliation in the opposition party.

The group attributed the current state of the party to lack of inclusion as enshrined in the PDP constitution. It noted until party’s constitution was respected, there would continue to be disaffection within its fold.

The group, in a statement, jointly signed by Ochachangolo Adah, Bamidele Abiola, Johnson Adamu and Bod’ Oriade, national leader, deputy national leader, spokesperson and national secretary respectively, said it would continue to insist equity, justice and fairness in the PDP.

The group, which faulted the present composition of the PDP, which has the 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, acting national chairman, Umar Damagun and chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, from the North, said the October mid term national convention of the party should be used to correct the imbalance in the National Working Committee ( NWC).

“Since the 2023 general elections, our group has consistently advocated for genuine reconciliation purposely to situate the party appropriately to win elections, now and in future.

“Critical among factors that are standing on the way of entrenching genuine reconciliation among party leaders and the party is the lack of political inclusiveness that gave rise to the call for the campaign for equity, Justice and fairness.

“The present composition of the PDP national leadership structure is not only flawed but betrays the actual pillar in the party constitution that bothers on power rotation. For instance, the Acting National Chairman of PDP, Amb. Umar Damagum is from the North, the PDP presidential candidate is from the North, the Chairman of PDP Governors’s Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed is also from the North among others. We wish to use this avenue to appeal to the patriotic leaders in our party to sacrifice convenience for PDP to live,” it stated.

The group added that”the midterm convention or congress will also serve as a medium to constitutionally address the lopsidedness in the PDP leadership nationwide. Owing to the fact that the PDP presidential ticket resides in the North, it is only fair and just to work and support the balance in the leadership structure of the party without reservations.”