From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Kastina State, Ibrahim Shema, Dennis Ityavyar and Aslam Aliyu from its Benue and Zamfara states chapters respectively, with immediate effect.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, said the suspension of the party chieftains was part of resolution by the National Working Committee (NWC).

It added that Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has been referred to PDP National Disciplinary Committee for alleged anti-party activities.

“PDP NWC has after very extensive review of the affairs of our party in the country and pursuant to the provisions of the party constitution (as amended in 2017) referred the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee, over his reported involvement in anti-party activities. The NWC also approved the suspension of the following from the party with effect from today, Thursday, March 23, 2023; Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State), Ibrahim Shema, Pius Anyim (Ebonyi State), Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State) and Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State),” PDP said in the statement.

While Ortom and Fayose are members of the PDP integrity group, led by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, which has been on a warpath with the leadership of the major opposition party, Anyim had identified with APC in Ebonyi State in last Saturday’s governorship poll.

However, Governor Wike has said Ortom would not appear before national disciplinary committee.

He, who described the suspension of Fayose and others for anti-party activities by the NWC as a nullity, spoke at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

“I want to state clearly and let members of the party and Nigerians hear it clearly, the NWC made up of Iyorchia Ayu, who they say is the chairman of the party; Sam Anyanwu, the national secretary and other members cannot suspend Fayose, not to talk about referring Ortom to national disciplinary committee,” he said.

Governor Wike said the decision of the NWC to refer Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee was the height of all insult.

“Referring a governor to your so-called national disciplinary committee is the height of all insult, and we will not take it. Therefore, be ready for whatever you see as far as this our party is concerned,” Wike said.

He said if anyone deserved to be suspended from the party, it is Ayu, who he accused of contravening the PDP constitution on the zoning of elective and appointive offices.

Governor Wike cautioned Ayu and the NWC to desist from threatening the G-5 governors and members of the Integrity Group with suspension.

According to him, Ayu has by his recent action opened up a new chapter of political war in the party.

“You cannot cage any of us. Ortom will not appear before any of your so-called disciplinary committee. Fayose will also never appear before any disciplinary committee,” he said.