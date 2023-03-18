From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Bauchi Consolidated Youth Association, a support group for the People’s Democratic Party, has denied allegations that a man shown in a viral video was buying votes during an undisclosed election.

The group’s coordinator, Lawal Sani Ningi, stated that the man in the video was not known in the state, nor had anyone resembling him ever served as a commissioner.

Ningi also claimed that the video was falsely labeled to cause mischief and distract voters.

He stated, “As a fully grounded and active Association in Bauchi, we know all the serving and indeed former commissioners in the state and are therefore competent to deny the face of the man shown in the video clip.”

The group called for an investigation into the source of the video and prompt prosecution of those involved.