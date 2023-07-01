From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has described Governor Hyacinth Alia’s first month in office as the worst take-off in office by any state administration since the return of democracy to the country in 1999.

The party made this observation in a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to Saturday Sun in Makurdi. The PDP said from an assessment of the governor’s start in office compared to his three predecessors – George Akume, Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom, within the same period in view, his achievements were nothing to write home about.

The party said: “Yesterday marked a full month since Governor Hyacinth Alia was sworn into office in Benue State, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state observes that he achieved within this period is the worst since the return to civil governance to the country in 1999.

“To Governor Alia’s credit so far, has been a half-hearted attempt at payment of wages to workers, which however, excluded the entire local government workers, staff of the Benue State University (BSU), primary school teachers and staff under Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), as well as secondary school teachers and staff under the Teaching Service Board (TSB).

“What this means is that roughly about 70 per cent of the workforce of the state went unpaid from the governor’s much hyped gesture, which is even unclear from which source he funded the exercise that has since been dismissed as a mere popularity stunt.” The party, which blamed the governor’s lack of administrative exposure and political experience prior to his coming to power, however, urged him to rise to the occasion, face the reality, talk less and do more for the good of the state.