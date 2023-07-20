• Nigerians being punished unnecessarily –NLC

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

As tempers continue to flare following the upward review in the pump price of petrol, the second since May 29, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the House of Representatives have disagreed on the matter. While the opposition party said the increase is excessive, unacceptable and unjustified, the House, at plenary, okayed action of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

This is as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said Nigerians were being deceived on the issue of petrol pricing.

On May 29, President Bola Tinubu announced that “petrol subsidy is gone” — a pronouncement which immediately led to a hike in the pump price of the product across the country. Subsequently, NNPCL increased the price of petrol at its retail outlets, with independent marketers following suit. On Tuesday, NNPCL announced another increase, which raised the price to N617 per litre. The increase has generated public outcry, with critics saying it would lead to corresponding increase in prices of goods and services.

PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that even with the removal of subsidy, with a deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, national comparative advantage and expanded value chain in refining capacity, the price should not be more than N150.

“Our party insists that the N617 per litre of fuel is excessive, unacceptable and cannot be justified under any guise. This is especially given the economic potentials and prospects within our country,” he said.

Ologunagba said the rising cost of fuel has worsened the economic conditions of Nigerians, and charged the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to seek ways to stabilise and grow the economy.

The national publicity secretary also said the PDP was alarmed over the fall in the value of naira.He explained that the situation had forced businesses and production to shut down, make citizens lose their jobs and crippled commercial and social activities.

According to him, millions of families can no longer afford their daily needs as the cost of food, medication and other essential goods and services continue to skyrocket. The PDP scribe said this was not the country that Nigerians yearned and voted for.

He dismissed the argument of market forces and comparison of price of fuel in Nigeria with other countries, saying countries being mentioned have functional infrastructure, transportation system and energy.

The PDP national publicity secretary added that the currencies of such countries were strong while their citizens earn far higher than what obtains in Nigeria.

•Reps summon NNPCL boss

But at plenary, members of the House of Representatives voted in favour of N617 per litre of petrol, citing market forces as the determinant and rejected an amendment motion moved by Yampa Zakaria seeking order to suspend the price increase.

Zakaria had argued that the price hike suspension would enable the House to invite the Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Kyari Mele, to appear before it to explain the move.

The House resolved to set up an Ad-hoc to investigate the incessant incessant increase in prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The panel was mandated to invite the NNPCL as well as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

The member representing Ideato Federal Constituency, Ikenga Ugochinyere, had in a motion of urgent public national importance called for the intervention of the House in the recent increase of pump price of PMS.

Ugochinyere, while leading debate, on the motion, told the House that the latest increment in the pump price of fuel has led to instant increase in the cost of transportation nationwide. He stated that it has become imperative for the parliament to intervene in the incessant hike in price of PMS.

However, Dauda Zachariah, member from Adamawa, in an amendment to the motion, moved for the suspension of the new price of fuel pending the conclusion of the investigation into incessant hike of fuel prices by NNPCL.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided, before subjecting the motion to a vote, expressed doubt if the suspension of the new price regime was the right thing for the parliament to do.

Kalu stated that while it behooves on the House to speak out on the plight of the people, what is playing out in the oil industry is market forces reacting to the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

•Nigerians being punished unnecessarily –NLC

Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said Nigerians were being deceived on the issue of petrol pricing.

According to Ajaero, the President Bola Tinubu administration is toying with Nigerians, and NNPCL is only being clever by half.

“NNPCL cannot import and say the commodity is imported by marketers, that is not true,” he said.

“If the government withdrew subsidies of petroleum products and suddenly, while we are about to start committee meetings, there is another price increase, why then will government seek a court injunction and use other measures if it is not their business?

“It seems we have entered a reign where Nigerians are being punished unnecessarily and where lies are coming up everywhere.

“If you have a single market where everybody must change dollars at N800/$1, you removed the market where people were changing dollars at N450 to import, it means the very moment that dollar value increases to even N900/N1000, you will tell us that you imported it at current value.

“Despite the fact that the products you have now are not the ones that were imported under N800/$.

“Clearly, the government is toying with Nigerians. What is happening is not economics, but a reign of impunity.”