From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Benue State Chapter, has rejected the judgement passed by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal dismissing the party’s petition and that of its candidate for state governor, Engr Titus Uba.

Uba and the PDP had previously petitioned the tribunal challenging the return of Hyacinth Alia as Governor of the state at the March 2023 Governorship elections.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, they have gone through the judgement and seen that it does not meet the requirements of substantive Justice.

The statement read, “After a review of the judgement with its team of lawyers, PDP believes that it does not meet the requirements of substantive justice and is not in alignment with extant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations.”

The party said it has accordingly directed its lawyers to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, Abuja within the timeframe specified by law.

“Our great party urges its teeming supporters across the state to be calm and of good cheer in the faith that though the walk to justice may be long, the goal of reclaiming the Governorship mandate will surely be achieved in the end,” the party said.