Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Some youth in Sokoto state have given the Nigerian Immigration Service a 24-hour ultimatum to respond to the recent allegation by Governor Ahmed El-rufa’i of Kaduna state that foreigners were imported for the flag off of Northwest presidential campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held on Monday.

The youth stormed the Federal Secretariat on Friday where the zonal office of NIS is located with placards some of which read “El-rufa’i is a liar”.

The spokesperson of the group, Dr. Awwal Ahmad said they were disturbed by the allegation which has socioeconomic and security implications.

“We wish to draw the attention of all the authorities concerned and agencies manning our borders to this allegation because it involved national security,” they said

According to Ahmad, the Governor’s claim had questioned the moral capacity of our security agencies and as such they need to respond to it.

“It is on this note that we, the law abiding citizens of Sokoto mobilized for this peaceful demonstration and wish to issue a 24 hours ultimatum to the Nigeria Immigration Service to issue a statement in response to this powerful allegation, especially coming from the Chief Security Officer of a state,” he added

He noted that anything short of this could jeorpadize and compromise the security of Sokoto.

They however, threaten to take decisive action if their demand was not met before the ultimatum elapse.