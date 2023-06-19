From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee ( NWC) will meet with critical stakeholders in the party, including former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate president, David Mark, immediate past governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Others expected at the meeting, which is scheduled to hold at the National Secretariat, in Abuja, are the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Adolphus Wabara, former Senate president, Bukola Saraki; Ahmed Markafi as well as select members of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

A statement, issued by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, yesterday, indicated that a total of 183 leaders of the opposition party are expected at the parley.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, a source at the party headquarters, told Daily Sun that the meeting is a consultative parley to enable the NWC brainstorm with the stakeholders over the state of affairs in the party.

PDP was polarised in the aftermath of the presidential primary, which threw up Atiku as the candidate of the opposition party in the 2023 general election, with Wike leading four other governors to boycott the party’s campaign and other activities of the party.

After the election, the former PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu was suspended from the party, by his ward in Benue State. The suspension, which was affirmed by a Benue High Court, paved way for the emergence of the Deputy National Chairman ( North), Umar Damagun as acting chairman.

Daily Sun gathered that the parley would precede other meeting of the PDP organs including the National Executive Committee (NEC), which has not met since this year.