From Fred Itua, Abuja

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Leadership League have condemned what they term as the illegal suspension of the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu. They’ve also called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to enforce discipline and resist a takeover by “rogue governors.”

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja and signed by its leaders, May Ubeku, Ose Anenih, John Shuaibu and Babasola Kuti, they said some members of the party are deliberately working to sabotage the party.

“As we come to the end of INEC’s poorly conducted 2023 General Elections and the start of our judicial challenges; it is important we do a post-mortem of our performance during the elections and identify members and leaders who deliberately sabotaged efforts of the PDP to rescue Nigeria from the ruinous reign of the APC,” the statement reads.

“In the run-up to the elections and during the elections proper, party leaders and members, in pursuit of personal and pecuniary agendas publicly and consistently flouted these rules and guidelines. Just as you cannot build a society where the Rule of Law is ignored; we cannot build a Party where leaders believe they are kings and emperors; untouchable because they see themselves as above the law.

“We were all witnesses to the disgraceful anti-party antics of the self—styled G-5 Governors who directly and indirectly worked for the APC; despite the fact that this same APC had over the last 8 years made Nigeria not just the poverty capital of the world but made us one of the most insecure nations in the world; had delivered to Nigerians the highest unemployed youth population in the world; and had raised our debt to unsustainable levels; and all this while they trampled on the rights and freedoms of millions of ordinary Nigerians.

“Governor Nyesom Wike, despite his public statements and actions against the presidential candidate of the Party and the NWC, secured a court injunction restraining the Party from disciplining him; as did Governor Samuel Ortom; but we are pleased to see that other party leaders who betrayed the Party and their own followers are being suspended and expelled by the National Working Committee (NWC).

“We applaud the Party’s decision to respect the Courts, and once the injunctions are set aside, we urge the Party to show the world that no one man is bigger than the PDP; no matter how much power, wealth or violence he may claim to control. We also urge the NWC to give all offending members a fair hearing, no matter how grievous or provocative their actions may appear to be. We cannot, in pursuit of discipline; become guilty of violating fundamental provisions of our own Constitution.

“We advise Governor Wike, a lawyer himself, to respect the Courts. The recent demolition notice to AIT is curious; because the case is in court and is slated to be heard on the 6th of April. Any animus, real or perceived, Gov. Wike might have with the company and her owners surely does not give him the right to act in contempt of court processes?

“Even more curious was his magisterial press conference in which he purported to reverse the suspension of Gov. Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti who came on national television to confess to the world that he worked against the PDP and supported the APC’s candidates in the just concluded elections.

“Governor Wike, whose reign as Governor of Rivers State ends in two months, spoke like the PDP was one of his local governments. His arrogance was as alarming as it was comically tragic.

“And this point must be stressed repeatedly: no man controls the PDP. To claim to do so is hubris of the highest order. The PDP is a national party. It was not formed as a vehicle to grab power; neither was it formed as a platform of convenience for the expression of regional ambitions.

“We are a national party; owned by all Nigerians who yearn for a better and brighter future for themselves and for their children. No man can buy the dreams of Nigerians; no man can buy the PDP,” the statement further read.

They urged that “the national chairman Ayu and other members of the NWC, must become forward-looking. The world and Nigeria are changing; and as a Party we must keep pace with these changes or be left behind.

“Some decisions taken during the last election cycle were borne out of sentiment rather than data. Diplomacy, compromise and negotiation; the tools of the politician; were at times egregiously absent. You also need to be brave. Selective justice (and discipline) is no justice at all. No one can be seen to be above the law, or indispensable.”