From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State House of Assembly-elect representing Orhionmwon South Constituency, Bright Iyamu, yesterday, said the combination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress and the Labour Party elected members in the state house of assembly can only engender a re-burst legislations.

He said this in Benin while stating his journey into politics and the outcome of the election in the state.

Iyamu said he has never been a promoter of a one party house of assembly but one with multiple parties where issues can be looked into critically for the interest of the generality of the public rather than a segmented few.

“Definitely, is even good that the house of assembly is not having a one party system.

“Let there be a challenge. The only thing we need is that, the governor should have the majority which is already playing out.

“So, we are okay with that. We need other parties so that the house can be dynamic.

“Let them come, let them say their own part. This is democracy and their presence will bring about checks and balances.

“So, it is not a problem. Other parties coming in will balance the equation.

“For me, I do not think we even want the 24 house, we should have APC, we should have Labour Party so that everybody can come with the various ideas and with that ideas, we can take it to the Excellency saying this is what we want you to do for us.

“Your Excellency will be obliged to do it for us and before you know, whether Labour Party , whether PDP or APC, we will be working as one, synergy matters a lot”, Iyamu said.

Decrying how his constituency has fared over these years despite being a natural gas producing area, he said: “I don’t like the fact that Orhionmwon South is not having power supply.

“These are some of the bills I will sponsor when I get to the state assembly. Orhionmwon as a whole is too close to the town to be in darkness.

“Orhionmwon is one of the communities that produces gas – a natural resource – but most daughters and sons of the local government are not benefiting from it. When I get to the house, I am going to sponsor a bill to that effect.

Continuing: “Education in Orhionmwon is not encouraging. Orhionmwon is a kind of place you go, in a full public school just three teachers are attending to all the students from JSS to SSS.

“In the real sense, three teachers cannot make any impact in a full school. So, I will work towards addressing issues like this.”

Asked how he felt after the presidential election which recorded many upturns, the member-elect said he was not threatened because Obidient is a movement that does not look at party but Individuals capacity to deliver in an elective position.