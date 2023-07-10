From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Friday Agbom, has dumped his party and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Agbom’s defection took place yesterday when he led stakeholders of the party in Ezza South and his supporters on a courtesy visit to the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency, Chinedu Ogah, in his Abakaliki residence.

The former LG PDP chairman stated that their visit was to congratulate Ogah on his landslide victory for the second time as the representative of the Federal Constituency.

Agbom stated that they were aligning with the ruling party having witnessed the commendable take-off of Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru and the progressive policies and programmes President Bola Tinubu.

Ogah thanked the defectees for taking the decision to join the APC which he said was a moving train and largest party in Africa.

“The party needs young people who would assist to build and develop a formidable society and also work for the progress and success of the party at all levels.

“This government is for the youth and this is the time for Nigeria to have the right leadership. Leaders of the government are looking forward for good talent and that is what we need in the country.”

Others present during the visit were Ebonyi State Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Ilang Donatus, director general, Chinedu Ogah campaign team, Chinedu Nwali.