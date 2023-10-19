From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There are indications that leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) are unhappy with former Imo State governor over his absence at the flag- off of the opposition party’s campaign for the November 11 gubernatorial contest in the state.

A top party source, said this is especially against the backdrop of the resolution of the South East PDP, at its recent meeting in Enugu, to rally round the PDP candidate for the forthcoming Imo governorship poll, Samuel Anyanwu.

The flag off of the PDP gubernatorial campaign for the Imo election was attended by party leaders, governors elected on platform of the opposition party amongst other stakeholders. However, Ihedioha, who was the party’s candidate in the last Imo governorship was absent.

The source, who noted that while PDP leaders especially those from the South East, were excited by the success of the campaign flag-off, they were disappointed disappointment over the former governor’s absence. Consequently, he stated that the matter will be discussed at the next meeting of the South East caucus.

“The flag-off was a huge success. The mammoth crowd was organic and showed that the people of Imo State are solidly behind our Party. It also confirmed that our Party in Imo State is united behind our candidate, Senator Anyanwu.

“However, Party leaders are not happy and disappointed with Hon. Ihedioha for his absence at the flag-off which is in clear defiance and disregard to the decision of the South East leaders of the Party in Enugu, where it was unanimously agreed that all Party leaders from Imo State should attend the event.

“Hon. Ihedioha was part of that agreement. His decision to stay away from a very crucial event such as the campaign flag-off of the Party ahead of a decisive election in his State despite the express decision and directive of the Party is rather unfortunate.

“The mark of a good Party leader in a democratic setting is simple respect for decisions and agreements reached by the Party. Hon. Ihedioha was part of the decision at the Enugu meeting but chose to act in defiance of the agreement and directive” he said.

L