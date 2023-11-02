From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has condemned Governor Hyacinth Alia administration over the suspension of medical students at the Benue State University (BSU) Makurdi.

The party who spoke through a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, said such act was not only condemnable but unfortunate.

“We recall that only a few days back, medical students of the Benue State University, Makurdi who had gone to Government House to peacefully air their grievances to the governor were allegedly brutalized by suspected thugs and subsequently suspended by the university authority.

“PDP firstly establishes that the protests and agitations springing across the state are largely the result of frustrations arising from the myriad of promises Governor Alia made to the people during the campaigns to turn their conditions to ‘Heaven on earth’ within just a 100 days in office.”

The party observed that “Protests and agitations are rights of citizens which are enshrined in law and previous governors of the state handled them through civil negotiations and where the courts intervened, their judgements were complied with by the government.”

PDP while describing their suspension as unfortunate recalled that students in the 90s under the aegis of National Union of Benue State Students (NUBESS), had successfully resisted attempts by the military government to scrap the annual bursary allowance to them, saying it was achieved through protests and negotiations with the then Military Administrator.

The party also recalled that both George Akume and Gabriel Suswam during their separate times as governor had to go to the BSU campus to address protesting students who demanded to see them over their grievances.

PDP cautioned Governor Alia to refrain from intolerance and high handedness against citizens who are exercising their lawful rights in protesting against his failure to fulfil the promises he made to them during the campaigns.

It said “Rather than throw fits of anger and issue threats, the governor should soberly reflect over those promises he made during the campaigns, and seek forgiveness for his inability to fulfil them, as well as ask for more time.”

Recall that the Benue State University, (BSU), Makurdi suspended 200-600 Students of the College of Health Sciences of the university for protesting against the authority over poor welfare.

The students had on October 25, 2023 protested peacefully to government house against alleged poor attention to their welfare by the university authority, citing inadequate hostels, unjustified withdrawal of some of their colleagues and indiscriminate introduction of prospectus, water scarcity among other issues.

In a memo from the office of the Registrar, the students were asked to, on resumption, bring a sworn affidavit from a competent court of law, attesting of good conduct. They were also required to come with their parent/guardian who will sign an undertaking.