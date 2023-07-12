From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has called on the Federal Government to tackle insecurity in the country.

It also charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to be neutral in the conduct of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States gubernatorial elections.

The PDP governors made the appeals in a communique issued after their meeting on in Abuja, yesterday.

The PDP forum, in a communique issued after its meeting, and read by its chairman and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said it was important that the electoral umpire, security personnel and the Federal Government remain non-partisan in the polls.

Election in the three states have been slated for November 11.

The opposition governors also deplored the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Plateau and Zamfara states, among others.

The group admonished the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.”

“In the interim, the Forum would cooperate with the Federal Government on issues concerning the welfare of Nigerians and good governance while striving to maintain the independence and autonomy of the forum through offering constructive criticisms where necessary.”

Mohammed said the meeting resolved to work together and unite the forum.

“The aim of the forum is to provide a platform for peer review of issues, policies, programmes and achievements (legacy projects) of member-Governors across the PDP States,” he said.

Asked of their stand on a PDP substantive national chairman, Mohammed said it is an affair for the party to decide not the governors.

Governors present at the meeting were Bassey Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom State; Ahmadu Fintiri, Adamawa State; Douye Diri, Bayelsa State; Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State and Peter Mbah, Enugu State.

Others were Governors Caleb Mutfwang, Plateau State; Ademola Adeleke, Osun State; Oluseyi Makinde, Oyo State; Godwin Obaseki, Edo State; Kefas Agbu, Taraba State and Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State.

However, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, was absent. Chairman of the forum told journalists that Fubura, who is also the vice chairman, was attending to other pressing engagements.

He explained that Fubara took excuse that he would not be able to attend.

The forum chairman assured that all PDP governors were united.