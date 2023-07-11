From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) would meet in Abuja, today, to discuss the state of the nation and other issues.

The forum, in a a statement by its Director General, CID Maduabum, said the meeting, first under the leadership of its new chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, would also discuss issues relating to the PDP.

“The meeting is the first meeting of the Forum since Governors Bala Mohammed and Seminalayi Fubara were elected Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Forum in June.

“The Forum is expected to discuss the state of the nation, especially recent developments in the country, politically, socially, and economically.

“The meeting will also discuss the State of the Forum, the Party, PDP and the role of the PDP Governors in stabilising the PDP and the nation.

“In addition, the new leadership of the Forum may likely unfold their unity and progressive agenda during the meeting,” the statement said.

PDP, which was hit by crisis in the aftermath of the nomination of its presidential and vice presidential candidates, for the 2023 polls, is yet to gets its acts together.

It is expected that the meeting of the opposition governors will amongst other things discuss ways of rebuilding the party, after its dismal performance in the last general elections.