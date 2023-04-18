From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Peoples (PDP) Governors Forum has said there is need to weed out partisan officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC).

The forum, in a statement by its Director General, Cyril Maduabum, yesterday, said recent development in the Adamawa gubernatorial election has proved that the integrity of INEC officials was crucial to the conduct of free, fair and credible polls..

The opposition governors, while condemning the declaration of the APC candidate, Aishatu Binani, as winner of the Adamawa gubernatorial election, by the Resident Electoral Commissioner ( REC)described the action as “perhaps the lowest point of the 2023 general election.”

It however, commended “the immediate steps taken by the INEC as an institution to recover its battered image by nullifying the attempted coup and suspending the REC.The appropriate Returning Officer, Mele Lamido, should immediately conclude the collation and declare the result.

“One of the most important lessons of this election season is that the integrity of INEC personnel is crucial to free, fair, and credible elections as well as deployment of technology.

“Going forward, there should be a deliberate process of revisiting the appointments of National and Resident Electoral Commissioners to weed out corrupt and extremely partisan officials. It is the partisan method of appointment of these officials that led to national disgrace in Adamawa State.

“Appropriate sanctions, including prosecution of all those involved, especially the former Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, should be swiftly commenced to serve as an example to others.”