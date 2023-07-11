From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC), as well as security agencies to be neutral in the November 10 Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states gubernatorial elections.

The Forum, in a communique issued, after its meeting, in Abuja, on Tuesday, and read by its chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, also charged the federal government to be non-partisan in the forth coming gubernatorial polls in the three states.

The opposition governors, according to the communique, ” noted the deteriorating security situation in the country especially the wanton destruction of lives and properties in Plateau and Zamfara States amongst other States”

Consequently, they admonished ” the Federal Government and security agencies to rise to the situation and bring the situation under control.”