From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said it has filed a motion on notice before the presidential election petition tribunal, for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the court.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who disclosed this, at a press briefing, in Abuja, said the motion is in the interest of openness.

“The PDP and Atiku Abubakar have a water tight petition. Our facts and body of evidence are incontrovertible. Our party restates its confidence in the ability of the judiciary to discharge its constitutional duty dispassionately based on the evidence before it.

“At the pre-hearing session today (yesterday), our legal team announced the filing of a motion on notice before the PEPC requesting for a live broadcast of the proceedings of the court.

“This application, which is innocuous, is in the interest of openness which is an essential ingredient of participatory democracy, especially as Nigerians are desirous of being directly involved at every stage of the electoral process.

“The PDP calls on Nigerians to remain at alert, informed and law-abiding as we commence this crucial phase in the quest to rescue, rebuild and redirect our nation from the misrule of the APC.”