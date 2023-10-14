… Calls for Vigilance,Unity to Maintain Peace, Harmony in Nasarawa

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In a press statement on Saturday, released by the Nasarawa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the party has disowned and condemned a group allegedly sponsored by Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule to create religious tensions within the state.

The statement signed by the state party chairman, Francis Orogu expressed its concern over the potential for discord and misinformation being spread by this group, calling for unity and vigilance among the people.

The press release highlighted the party’s commitment to peace and unity and strongly rejected any attempts to sow division among the people of Nasarawa State. The PDP accused certain politicians of orchestrating these divisive efforts and urged the public to disregard and reject such tactics.

The statement revealed that various faceless groups were being assembled to pose as youth members of the People’s Democratic Party or to mislead and criticize the people. The PDP stressed the need for all well-meaning individuals to resist these divisive actions.

Hon. Francis E. Orogu, the State Chairman of the PDP, emphasized the party’s dedication to maintaining peace as the core value that unites the state. He called on the people of Nasarawa State, especially PDP members, to remain calm, resolute, and steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

Orogu underscored the importance of vigilance and patience during these challenging times, encouraging the public not to be distracted by divisive efforts. He urged the security agencies to increase their surveillance and take action against those who aim to incite disunity among religious, political, and ethnic leaders for personal gain.

The PDP emphasized that the sponsorship of individuals against one another is contrary to the principles of civil and democratic governance in Nasarawa State and is not in the best interest of the people. The party took the opportunity to caution the youth against allowing themselves to be used to provoke trouble in the state.

The Nasarawa State PDP emphasized its commitment to peace, unity, and development, calling on the people to stand together against any attempts to disrupt the harmony within the state.