From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has demanded for a review of declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the winner of the the Ogun State governorship by the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC).

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who made the demand at a press briefing, in Abuja, on Saturday, said the declaration of Abiodun, who contested the poll, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) was wrong.

Consequently, he charged INEC to exercise its powers under Section 65(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and review the “wrongful” declaration immediately.

The opposition spokesman noted that from the summary of collated results at the governorship election, it was evident that the PDP candidate, Oladipupo Adebutu was in “clear lead”, before INEC officials allegedly cancelled thousands of the party’s “winning votes.”

According to him, “It is instructive for INEC to note that with the cancelled votes, the margin of lead between Mr. Adedapo Abiodun of the APC and the PDP Governorship Candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu is not in excess of the total number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected in Polling Units where election did not hold or cancelled by INEC, citing disruption of polls.

“Whereas the number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected in places where elections were not held or cancelled is 33,750, the margin of lead between the two candidates as announced by INEC Returning Officer is 13,915 thereby invalidating the Declaration and Return made by INEC.

“In such circumstance, Section 24 (3) (4) of the Electoral Act, 2022 expressly mandate INEC to appoint a new date for the conduct of the polls in the Polling Units where election did not hold or cancelled before any Return can be made…

“The hurried declaration of the APC Candidate by the INEC Returning Officer as winner is therefore a declaration made contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, Regulations and Guidelines stipulated by INEC for the election.

“The PDP cautions INEC to save Ogun State an imminent breakdown of Law and Order by reviewing the Declaration and Return made.

“INEC must realize that the people of Ogun State are already agitated and are unwilling to accept a declaration that does not reflect their expressed Will at the election.”