From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded immediate removal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner( REC) in Imo State, Professor Sylvia Agu.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the demand, yesterday, at an interactive session, with journalist, in Abuja.

He said the PDP as well as other political parties have lost confidence in Agu, ahead of the November 11 governorship poll.

The opposition spokesman, while expressing confidence that the PDP candidate, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, would win, said INEC must guide against the controversy that trailed the last Adamawa governorship election.

“The PDP for the umpteenth time demands for the immediate removal of the Imo State INEC REC, Prof. Sylvia Agu. The PDP and other political parties had written several letters to INEC. Recently the political parties including the PDP, LP, YPP, ADC, AA among others staged a peaceful protest to INEC demanding for her immediate removal.

“The continuing stay in office of Prof. Sylvia Agu as Imo REC is provocative, inciting and amount to testing the Will of the people of Imo State and daring them to do their worse. INEC has a lot of RECs from which the INEC Chairman can choose to replace Prof. Sylvia Agu.”

Furthermore, Ologunagba, who stated that the PDP is fullly prepared for the Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi gubernatorial elections, said there is no doubt that Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri will clinch a second term owing to his outstanding performance.

Nevertheless, the PDP spokesman charged the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu to see the November 11 governorship poll in the three states, as an opportunity for the commission to redeem itself.

According to him, “the PDP holds INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu directly responsible and accountable to his pronouncements and that INEC is bound by law to electronically transmit results directly from the polling units using these technologies.”