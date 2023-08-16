From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned invasion and killing of residents of Opu-Nembe community in Bayelsa State by suspected political thugs.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, while speaking at a press briefing, yesterday,in Abuja, accused the All Progressives Congress ( APC) of allegedly orchestrating violence in Opu-Nembe, ahead of the November 11 gubernatorial poll.

Ologunagba said the party was “alarmed by pictorial and video evidence of the gruesome murder of promising Nembe youths including the only son of a widow.”

While calling on the Inspector General of Police ( IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the killings, he said the PDP is disturbed over the alleged connivance of some security personnel in the attacks on the community.

He said the ploy is “to subdue the community for openly expressing their wishes in the November 11, 2023 governorship poll.”

“Nigerians have already seen the videos of Opu-Nembe women crying, protesting the invasion and killings in the community by the thugs. There are already allegations in the public space that some high-ranking security personnel are aiding this reprehensible scheme to use violence to forcefully gain control of Opu-Nembe so as to grant the APC the ground to massively rig the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the area.”