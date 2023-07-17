From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Osun State, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, will on Wednesday dump the party and join the All Progressives Congress (APC), Daily Sun has gathered.

Sources close to the insurance broker who confirmed the plan to our correspondent stated that plans have been perfected on the move.

Ogunbiyi who is the Group Chairman of Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc, contested the governorship primary with Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2018.

He pulled out of the governorship primary in 2022 alleging that he lacked trust in the leadership of the PDP who he accused of perfecting plans to cede the ticket to Adeleke.

He later moved to the Accord Party (AP) where he emerged as a governorship candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Ogunbiyi was said to have returned to the PDP after the 2022 governorship election but the party did not welcome him.

A jingle obtained by our correspondent to announce the plan defection of Ogunbiyi revealed that he will join APC alongside his loyalists in his hometown, Ile-Ogbo in Ayedire Local Government.

The jungle voiced in Yoruba states: “We the Idera de group under the supervision of Dr Akin Ogunbiyi on the platform of PDP in Ayedire announcing to the world that we will join APC on Wednesday 19th August, 2023. The ceremony will hold at Ile-Ogbo market square at 3pm. Our resolve to dump PDP and join the progressives is for the glory and development of Ayedire and Osun state in general. All lovers of progressives are invited.”

A member of the APC who pleaded anonymity also confirmed the plan.