From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Hon Charles Idahosa, yesterday, applauded the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) which upheld the election of President Bola Amed Tinubu.

The former political aide to erstwhile Governor Adams Oshiomhole gave the commendation during an interactive session with journalists ahead of activities to mark his 70th birthday.

“The Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) judgment is a perfect judgement. The election was a victim of the social media. A lot of things happened on the social media that you cannot verify. How can somebody tell me that if you don’t win Abuja you will not win the presidency. People in Abuja are they different from other Nigerians? I don’t understand, people put sentiments in the PEPT judgement, some said there is watermark, others say the judgement was prepared by Babatunde Fashola, others said Justice Odili wrote the judgement. I have read the judgement and it is very clear, not ambiguous.”

He said those insisting that a presidential candidate must win Abuja to be able to win the presidential election should note that people in Abuja are not more Nigerians than people in other states, adding that the last general election was a victim of the social media which turned out unverifiable news.

Idahosa, BoT nominee of the PDP to represent the South-South zone, urged Nigerians to be patient with the Tinubu administration, saying “I believe Tinubu will make a difference and Nigeria will be great again.”

On the forthcoming 2024 Edo State governorship election, Idahosa said the elections will be free and fair, as the introduction of BEVAS will make it impossible for the election to be rigged.

“The Edo 2024 Governorship election will be free and fair because the introduction of BEVAS has made it difficult for election to be rigged in Nigeria. This last election was a free and fair election where sitting governors could not make it to the senate. The then President, Muhammadu Buhari lost in Kastina, Samuel Ortom could not make it to the Senate. I even lost my ward. In Enugu, the former governor was unable to win the Senate seat too, that is 1/3 of the state. So, the Edo 2024 governorship election will be free and fair. Some people say because Tinubu is the president APC will win, it will not be easy”.

Besides, Idahosa who was conferred with an Order of Federal Republic (OFR) by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, stressed that the next governor of Edo State must be a home boy and not an imported financial magician.

“This time around, nobody will come to tell us he is this or that in Lagos or London. He must be one of us, who knows everywhere, not an imported magician”, he added.

On the clamour for Edo Central Senatorial District to produce next governor of the state, Idahosa advised the people of district to synergize and lobby the major political parties to select their candidates from the zone in order for them to produce the governor, pointing out that there has never been a time where political party contest for primaries is restricted to a given senatorial zone.