It’s a true reflection of people’s wishes

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Senator Emma Nwaka has expressed happiness over the victory of Governor Alex Otti at the Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

In a statement, the former Governorship Aspirant of the PDP in the state noted that the people’s will as expressed at the ballot box some months ago has prevailed.

“The judgment delivered in favour of Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party in the governorship tussle strikes me as a true reflection of the wishes of Ndi Abia as expressed through their ballots,” he said.

He congratulated Otti on his well-deserved victory and urged him “to be magnanimous in his governance approach”.

The statement added, “I congratulate Dr Otti on his well-deserved victory and urge him to be magnanimous in his governance approach.

“As for those who lost, I congratulate them on their gallant efforts and enjoin them at the same time to sheath their sword at this point and join hands with Governor Alex Otti to lift Abia State, God’s own State from the quagmire of underdevelopment,” he said.