From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Engr Anslem Ijebor, a prominent chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), criticized the continued detention of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefele, and called on the federal government to urgently intervene in his incarceration by the Department of State Security (DSS).

In a press conference held in Lafia on Friday, Engr. Ijebor, who had previously aligned with Peter Obi in the last presidential election based on his conviction, expressed his concerns over the violation of the rule of law by government agencies. He firmly stated, “Agencies of government should always live by example by obeying court orders.”

Speaking passionately about the importance of upholding democracy, Ijebor asserted that the President must be seen as setting a precedent for others to follow and should not be above the law. He urged all federal agencies to respect citizens’ legitimate rights and refrain from treating them as second-class citizens.

The former PDP House of Representatives Aspirant in Edo State further denounced the actions of the DSS, accusing them of constantly infringing on the fundamental rights of noble Nigerians and harming the country’s democracy. He called for the immediate release of Godwin Emefele, emphasizing that the government should not ignore court orders.

Switching his focus to the contentious issue of fuel subsidy removal, Engr. Ijebor criticized the Tinubu-led government for its ill-timed decision, predicting that it would exacerbate the hardships faced by Nigerians. He questioned the absence of proper palliative measures to cushion the effects of the anticipated suffering, expressing concern for the citizens’ wellbeing.

Offering a solution, he recommended channelling the funds saved from subsidy removal into key sectors like Agriculture, Power, Healthcare, and Education. By doing so, he believed that Nigerians could enjoy reduced prices on essential commodities, access to affordable healthcare, and improved educational opportunities, leading to an enhanced standard of living for all citizens.

“Nigerians are resilient,” Ijebor stated, “and with proper policy direction, they can cope with fuel prices without complaints.”

He emphasized that while removing fuel subsidies was not inherently wrong, the government should prioritize using the saved funds to invest in technical education, which would drive skill acquisition and boost the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises to elevate the nation’s economy.

The PDP chieftain urged the government to consider the welfare of the people in its policies and decisions, as it is vital for the nation’s prosperity and global standing.