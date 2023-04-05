From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the results of the Isu State constituency election in Imo State held on March 18.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, State publicity secretary of the party, Collins Opurozor claimed that the results before it was suspended by INEC had its candidate, Modestus Osakwe already leading in the results collated.

He said “Our Party, therefore, calls on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to order the immediate declaration of the result of the Isu State Constituency election in Imo State which was won by the PDP.

“To be clear, the situation with the withheld Isu State Constituency election result, which was incontrovertibly won by PDP, explains the embarrassing collusion of INEC in the tragedy that has befallen democracy in Imo State.

“Nigerians should note that of the 123 polling units in Isu LGA, 122 results have been successfully uploaded on the iREV, representing 99.19% of the total results. The only result which was not transmitted came from Ekwe Ward 1, Booth 16, where APC thugs had made away with the BVAS. Nevertheless, the result has been ready with us and available at the INEC office, Owerri.

However, given credence why election INEC should declare its candidate the winner, Opurozor said “In four other polling units where elections were disrupted by thugs because of the imminent loss of APC, the INEC Forms EC 40 G were duly signed by the POs, SPOs and the EOs.

“In keeping with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the INEC Guidelines, the possibility of a rerun in those areas has been effectively foreclosed. This position has also been publicly affirmed by INEC.

“Gentlemen of the Press, the total results from the eleven electoral wards in Isu LGA as now fully published on the INEC Result Viewing Portal show that the PDP candidate, Hon. Modestus Abazie Osakwe, polled a total of 5,551 and won in six electoral wards to defeat the APC candidate who scored 4,954. You can quickly visit the iREV to confirm this,” Opurozor stated.