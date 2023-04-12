From Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced the primary election for its governorship candidate in Bayelsa.

The Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election and Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, welcomed delegates to the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre, the venue of the election.

Governor Douye Diri is the sole aspirant for the election.

Three hundred and fifty delegates from the eight local government areas are expected to vote in the primary election.