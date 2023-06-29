• Ex-senate spokesperson debunks allegation

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday, alleged that he escaped assassination attempt at the Osogbo Eid prayer ground, where he had joined other Muslim faithful for prayers to mark the Eid El-Kabir celebration.

But the incident has elicited mixed reactions from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

While government sources blame the APC for masterminding the attack,sources within the APC, however, debunked the story, saying what happened was a misunderstanding over sitting arrangement at the prayer ground as a top official of the APC had taken over the position reserved for the governor.

“When the governor arrived at the venue hoping to observe the Eid prayers, he found the pace chaotic with armed thugs, prompting security men to whisk him into the safety of his car,” said an eye witness.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, confirmed the incident saying “thugs armed to the teeth were spotted all over the praying ground with the security information that they were imported to eliminate the governor and key government functionaries.”

He said if not for speedy intervention of security, the governor would have been assassinated. He said the governor is safe, but that he has directed security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the mastermind of the plot.

Part of the statement read: “My good people of Osun, I appeal for calm and urge us to continue to celebrate the Sallah festival in peace. I am safe by the special grace of God.

“I have directed security agencies to arrest those behind the incident and get them to face the wrath of the law. The Commissioner of Police has been directed to arrest those involved no matter how highly placed.

“The governor arrived at the venue hoping to observe the Eid prayers and was practically surrounded by armed thugs, prompting security men to ferry the governor into his jeep.

“For the second time, the governor attempted to enter the praying field but the encirclement by armed thugs was already visible. It was at that point that the governor had to leave the praying ground.

“Members of the public will recall an earlier security alert on an evil plot to destabilize the peace and stability of Osun State. The government particularly notes with shock and surprise the role played by former Senator Ajibola Bashiru who took over the space reserved for the governor at the prayer ground. All efforts to get the former Senator to vacate the space proved abortive.

PDP members who agitated for respect for the office of the governor were beaten up. It was a scene of chaos by the time the governor arrived for the prayer.”

Reacting, Senator Ajibola Basiru, debunked the assassination attempt, saying that the person that issued the statement needed a psychiatric examination.

“I was invited by the police and the matter was resolved amicably. We told them that it was the overzealous supporters of the governor who fomented trouble.

“There is an established position as to where Muslim leaders should sit and that is where I sat. I did not see any protocol from the governor. I did not set my eyes on the governor and I’m not sure the governor set his eyes on me today.

“But today, I was assaulted by thugs of the PDP led by Muniru Raji at the praying ground where I was sitting to pray. I did not see any protocols but yet, Muniru Raji brought thugs that I should stand up from where I wanted to pray and I prayed at the same spot. I did not know he was coming to the Eid. I did not fight anybody. The thugs removed my turban. They tried to take me away, but the worshippers stood against them.The person that issued the statement needs a psychiatric examination. The governor should sack the person that pushed that story out,” Basiru said.