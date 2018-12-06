Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of not being sincere with their promises of restructuring Nigeria. READ ALSO: The imperative of restructuring He said the presidential candidates of the two political parties, President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are merely playing politics with restructuring, as they were not specific on the areas they intend to restructure. Umeh, who spoke to newsmen yesterday in his Aguluzoigbo country home, described restructuring as a phenomenon that cannot be wished away, and insisted it must form the determinant for who becomes the next president of the country.

Maintaining that Buhari and Atiku are only shouting restructuring to garner votes, Umeh said they have not shown strong commitment to restructuring the country. He said: “Both APC and PDP have not made firm commitments to restructuring Nigeria, and any party that does not see restructuring as the cynosure of all eyes, does not wish the country well. “APC has made an epileptic promise by selecting parts of the restructuring document agreeable to the party; the PDP candidate merely mouthed it, but refusing to state in specific terms how he hopes to do it, and which part of the documents it hopes to put to work.

“PDP said it would restructure, but what the candidate failed to note was that restructuring has components, so, he should tell us which of the components it is amenable to.” Umeh said for now, only APGA candidate, Gen. John Gbor, has truly committed to restructuring the country. “Nigerians should not be fooled, they should ask questions because only restructuring can truly bring peace and put away hate, mutual suspicion and others in Nigeria.” He said the National Conference of 2014 brought together the best brains in the country, from all walks of life, with 492 delegates, which is bigger than the size of the country’s parliament, and restructuring was the key resolution of the conference.