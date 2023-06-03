…urges security agencies to remain neutral, warns against disruption of peace

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has raised concerns over alleged attempts by the state government to employ security operatives to prevent elected members of the opposition parties from accessing the Assembly complex.

The PDP, in a statement issued on Saturday by the State Chairman, Hon. Francis Osowena Enokela Orogu, sent to journalist highlighted the significance of addressing these rumors promptly.

He recalled the recent governorship election, wherein security personnel were allegedly deployed to obstruct opposition agents, observers, and leaders from accessing collection centers. The PDP warned that such interference could lead to undesirable consequences.

The party’s leadership called upon the executive arm of the state government to refrain from meddling in the affairs of the legislature, characterizing such actions as undemocratic and a betrayal of the oath of office.

In this regard, “the PDP appealed to the Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agency heads to uphold their constitutional responsibilities impartially and refrain from taking sides.”

Furthermore, the PDP urged its supporters to resist any temptation that may lead to the disruption of peaceful coexistence in the state. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining harmony, the party emphasized the need for all stakeholders to act responsibly and within the confines of the law.