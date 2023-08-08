By Monica Iheakam

Super Eagles players have thrown their weight behind Super Falcons by calling on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to settle the girls following their impressive showing at the Women’sWorld Cup.

The call is coming within hours Global players union, FIFPRO released a statement on its readiness to assist the players in recovering their outstanding wages from the NFF.

Former England and Arsenal striker, Ian Wright, has sent a message to Nigeria’s Football Federation following the Super Falcon’s victory over Australia in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

“Pay them NFF,” wrote Osimhem in response to a post by Asisat Oshoala on Instagram.

Victor Anicehe also posted: “NFF pay them! They made us all proud! And even if they didn’t. Pay them what they are owed!!!”

Odion Ighalo, a member of the national team posted on Instagram: “NFF never stops these things.”

The Super Falcons are expected back in Nigeria today following their gallant display.

“Pay them!!!!! [Nigeria Football Federation],”Wright wrote on Twitter, including the Nigerian flag emoji.

The Super Falcons were eliminated from the tournament in Australia and New Zealand after a penalty shootout defeat to England.