By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Late Founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, was laid to rest at Ikoyi Cemetery, yesterday. Odukoya died on August 7, 2023, after a brief illness in the United States of America, at 67 years.

The burial rites kicked-off on Friday with a service of songs while the burial service held at the headquarters of the church in Ilupeju, Lagos State, yesterday.

The funeral service, which started at 11 a.m. was attended by members of different churches across the globe while those who were unable to attend the service in person at the headquarters viewed it online.

In his sermon, Presiding Bishop of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, who was represented by Pastor David Abioye, called on Nigerians to emulate the virtues of late Pastor Odukoya, who started his missionary journey by giving his life to Christ, noting that this enable him to touch many lives while he sojourned on earth.

His words: “We cannot extend our time when death comes. Whether you die young or old, death is an appointment we have to keep. Therefore give your life to Christ before then because when it comes it does not give you time to negotiate, whether you are rich or poor.

“Nobody has the power to negotiate with death, no probability in death; we are all in the line when our time comes, we have to go.”

The funeral service was attended by notable personalities, including the wife of the former Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo; Bishop Mike Okonkwo and his wife, Bishop Peace; Pastor Paul Adefarasin; Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Lagos State CAN Chairman; Rev. Sam Adeyemi; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, among others.

Until his demise, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya was Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, which he founded in 1992.

Through the Pentecostal ministry, which has branches across the country, Pastor Odukoya has touched millions of lives, especially the boys who used to live under the bridge in Oshodi, a major commuter bus hub in Lagos.