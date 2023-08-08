Death visited the Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC) again for the third time, as the Senior Pastor of the church , Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, dies at the age of 67.

According to a message posted to the church’s Facebook account on Tuesday evening, the Lagos-based preacher passed away in the United States on Monday.

“The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA,” it said.

The cause of death was however undisclosed.