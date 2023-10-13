• Story of Enugu-born female mechanic in Kaduna

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

GENERALLY, automobile engineer-

ing, aka “mechanic” is one of those vo-

cations largely associated with male per-

sons. Or are found in male-dominated

environments and workshops.

The mechanic bias for the masculine

is more profound in Northern Nigeria,

where as a matter of culture and religion,

a vast majority of men restricts women

– wives, daughters, and sisters – from

public glare or from engaging in such

energy-sapping vocations and tasks.

Twenty-year-old Mata Peter Okafor is

one of those new kids who are changing

the old narration about who should be

a mechanic. Kaduna born Okafor, who

hails from Enugu State would rather

travel the road less travelled.

Years after her secondary education,

she elected to be apprenticed to a me-

chanic at one of the largest Nigeria’s

automobile workshop, at the Mogadishu

Barracks in Kaduna metropolis. There

with a combination of passion and talent,

she has since become a household brand

in her little world.

When Daily Sun visited the ever-

busy mechanic village, the manner she

handled her spanners and other working

tools was indeed eye-catching.

Her growing expertise was soon vin-

dicated, as the single cabin van she was

working on, not long afterward, coughed

back to life as she pressed the throttle.

But how did she find her way to the

mechanic workshop? Who inspired her

to a trade meant for the menfolk? Why

was she not attracted by vocations like

hairdressing and event management?

These are the questions on several lips

as the reporter walked up to her at the

workshop on this bright and beautiful

afternoon.

She narrated: “I was born and brought

up here in Kaduna State though my fa-

ther hails from Enugu State while my

mother is from Akwa Ibom.

“I have spent just a year and eight

months learning this trade and I’m se-

riously getting along, getting along

smoothly. I just developed a passion

for this vocation and so far, it has been

nice and good. I hope and I’m trusting

God that I will master it to a point of ef- ficiency, no matter how short or long it

takes me.

“I know it is a male-dominated envi-

ronment, but I’m here to carve a niche

for myself in this very male-dominated

environment and workshop.

I love positive and reasonable chal-

lenges like this one and there is no stop-

ping me for sure.

“No one in my family is a mechanic

and I don’t even have any mechanic

close to me before this time.

“I had been telling my parents from

my childhood that I’d love to be a me-

chanical engineer. But, they never took

me seriously until I finished my second-

ary education in 2020 and reminded

them that I was ready to hit the ground

running.

“Initially, my father opposed my pas-

sion but my mother never opposed it.

But today, my parents and my siblings

are in support. With their support, for example, I spend N700 daily on trans-

port alone because we live at Sabo area,

which is a bit far from here.

“I came this far to learn the work or

because I wanted to be trained in a big

mechanic workshop where the inflow

of work is regular and customers are al-

ways around. It is interesting because the

workshop is just the way I thought about

it before coming.

“With God on my side, I see myself

opening a big mechanic village and hav- ing a lot of people working with me. I

also want to implore girls to venture into

other seemingly men-dominated busi- ness environments just as men are now

venturing into women-dominated busi- ness spaces like hair making and make- up.”

She said she is open to support and

funding from government, corporate organisations and other spirited indi-

viduals, especially those that would help

assist her with modern working tools to

enable her blend with the current techno-

logical drive.

Her principal, Samuel Joseph, ac-

knowledged her curiosity, focus and

dedication to work, insisting that she was

more reliable and better than his other

male apprentices in his workshop.

He recalled that he would never have

accepted her as a result of her sex, but

for fate:

“It was her uncle who approached me

that he had a sister who would like to

learn this mechanic work. I specialised

in Mercedes and Toyota vehicle brands.

“I laughed at him when he said his

sister because that sounded strange to

me, especially in this part of the coun-

try. I asked him why she should not be

allowed to further her education and he

said, ‘that was what she wanted’.

“When he brought her, I asked if she

was ready to learn the vocation and she

nodded affirmatively. She said nobody

asked or forced her to learn it, adding

that she grew up with a passion for the

job.

“That was how I asked her uncle to get

for her tools so she could learn practi-

cally from day one which he did.

“Since she started working, she has

been dedicated to her job even more than

the other male apprentices that I have

here. I can see her graduating because

she is very well on the job.

“This is a kind of young Nigerian that

should be celebrated and supported to get

to the pick of her job instead of promot-

ing nudity and other uncultured behav-

iours we see around the country today.

Let’s identify and promote excellence.”