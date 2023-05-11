From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of a new government, outgoing Governor Aminu Bello Masari has embarked on what he describes as ‘forgiveness and thank you’ visits to the Katsina and Daura emirates.

Masari who has since lined up a number of other activities as part of the transition process, said he was at the Daura Emir’s palace to thank the Emirate and Emir Umar Farouk Umar.

Masari told the Emir of Daura on Thursday that, “God has brought us to an end of my reign.

“Four years ago, God brought us to lead the state and today, remaining 18 days for me to leave Government House that is why I deemed it fit to come here to thank you for the overwhelming support I got from the Emirate especially you, the Emir.

“And, for your prayers toward the insecurity bedeviling the state too. “Despite the persistent insecurity situation, we have not deterred from carrying out our duties.

“In the eight years of our leadership, we encountered many challenges ranging from terrorism, economic meltdown among others and in the course of discharging our duties as humans, we may offend one in one way or the other hence, we have come to ask for forgiveness from both man and God.

“This is what brought us here for us to thank and bid farewell as Governor because, in 18 days to come, I will be addressed as former Governor.”

Responding, the Emir said, “as you may know, you are more than what people say about you because you are leaving an unforgettable legacy that generations will still remember.

“No Governors in the past left legacy as you but I pray, the Governor-elect will do more than what you did as Governor.

“Gov Masari’s infrastructural development cannot be quantified in Katsina State especially in the Daura zone.

“We in Daura have nothing to give you than to say, thank you. “We are aware of all the developmental strides you brought to us. The Emir presented two bulls along with farming tools as the Emirate’s farewell gift.

Masari had on Wednesday visited the Katsina Emir to thank them for the support accorded him during his eight years as Governor.