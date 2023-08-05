….kicks off September

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and team of concessionaires have finalized and formally signed agreements that would herald the commencement of paid on-street parking otherwise known as park and pay policy.

This policy, which requires drivers to pay for parking their vehicles in designated areas in Abuja metropolis, is expected to be test-run by September.

The park and pay policy was suspended in 2014 by a pronouncement of FCT High Court after a case was instituted by some residents challenging the legitimacy of the policy, stating that it was not backed by a law.

The Court directed that the FCT Administration and the concessionaires should immediately stop from further collecting fees from residents for on and off the street parking within the metropolis.

Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Olusade Adesola, signed the agreement on behalf of FCTA, while NAJEC Limited signed on behalf of the concessionaires, in Abuja.

According to the FCT administration, the development is part of renewed measures to reduce traffic congestion and restore sanity in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Nebolisa Igboka, the Chairman of NAJEC Nigeria Limited, told our correspondent that the newly reintroduced policy will takeoff in way that would dignify and respect the rights of motorists and commuters, but solicited the huge support and cooperations of the FCT motorists.

He assured FCT Administration and residents, particularly motorists that the policy will implemented with “human face” and good intentions as was the case in the past, as against the fears of motorists that it will be re- introduced to inflict more hardship on motorists.

He said: “Our records previously, when the policy was being implemented years ago, indicated that sanity was restored on FCT roads, in addition to reduced cases car theft.

“As we navigate through the evolving urban landscape, it’s crucial to strike a balance between modernization and convenience while ensuring the well-being of our community.

“On-street parking offer several significant benefits. First and foremost, it eases the burden on existing public infrastructure, notably, pedestrian walkways and green verges. It reduces congestion and promote a smoother flow of traffic.

“By providing more parking options, we encourage people to utilize public spaces efficiently, leading to better utilization of urban areas.”

He further said on-street parking promotes local businesses. “Easy access to parking spaces near commercial districts increases foot traffic, thus encouraging people to visit shops and restaurants, bolstering the local economy. This, in turn, contributes to the growth and prosperity of our community.”

He suggested that recommending on-street parking should come with responsible planning and management. “By implementing time limits and zoning regulations, we can prevent abuse and ensure that parking spaces remain available for all residents and visitors.”