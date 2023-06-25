From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Paradigm Initiative Nigeria (PIN), a non-governmental organisation and Social enterprise has announced the commencement of its first cohort, 2023 free and intensive ICT training program in Sokoto State.

The 10-week free training is organised under its Life Skills, ICTs, Financial Readiness, and Entrepreneurship (LIFE) scheme, in partnership with Greenmedia Digital Academy, Sokoto.

According to a statement released by the organization partner’ Director of Program, Mr. Jerry Ameh said the program was designed to improve the lives of youths living within underserved communities across Nigeria and the African continent.

He noted that the ICT training is implemented in the State to expose the youths to various digital skills as well as making them self-reliant and more economic independence within their immediate communities.

Mr. Ameh said successful applicants will be inducted into a 10-week intensive training session in various ICT tools such as Graphic Design, Web Development, Google Productivity tools, Freelance, Entrepreneurship and Digital Marketing.

“The successful students will be training in various ICT skills for 10-week and later march with business oriented-organisations for another 6-month internship program.

“Currently, the application is still ongoing and we prioritise indigenous female students from Sokoto state. But most importantly, we welcome all youths residing in the Sokoto metropolis.

“They can reach out via these phone contacts for further enquiries: 08059090155, or 08039424087.” Mr. Ameh said in the statement.

He however promised that his organisation will continue to leverage on the potential of the digital ecosystem in Sokoto state.

Commenting, Executive Director, Tunde Omolehin said the academy is proud to create a community of young people, who desire in using ICT tools to be self-reliant.

He said the benefiting youths could use the skills acquired under the training program to benefit their immediate community through its partnership program.

“For us at Greenmedia, we are determined in growing the number of intelligent youths, who are committed to making society flourish.

“We look forward to achieving a lot more of that through support from Paradigm Initiative Nigeria and other nonprofits across Nigeria,” Mr. Omolehin said.

In November last year, the Initiative had selected no fewer than 30 youths and successfully trained them in ICT tools at the maiden cohort of the Program in the state.

The youths are currently undergoing their mandatory 6-month internship program at various designated business organizations within Sokoto state.