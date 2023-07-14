From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A group of Niger Delta ex-militants who have been under the support of the Major-Gen. Barry Ndiomu-led Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), has voiced concern over what they described as baseless and unfounded calls for his removal.

The concerned Amnesty beneficiaries, who cut across the seven States in the South-South region, at a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday, threw their weight behind the retired Army General, whom they enthusiastically passed a confidence vote on.

Spokesman of the beneficiaries, Mr. Datonye Ebiye, said the misguided calls by a small group of ex-agitators, backed by a ‘renegade and self-seeking’ members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, were ill-conceived.

Ebiye said calls for the removal of Ndiomu lacked merit, and were being met with overwhelming support and condemnation from a vast majority of Niger Deltans, who recognize and appreciate Ndiomu’s remarkable contributions to the Niger Delta region.

He said: “It is important to note that these calls for his removal are not only unfounded, but also fail to acknowledge the immense progress and transformative changes that have been achieved under Rtd. Gen. Ndiomu’s leadership.

“Ndiomu has so far displayed unwavering commitment, integrity, and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the Niger Delta communities.

“His tireless efforts have yielded tangible results and have positively impacted the lives of numerous individuals.”

Ebiye maintained that all the patriotic Niger Deltans, who continue to voice support for Ndiomu understood the significant strides that had been made under his visionary leadership.

He added that his (Ndiomu) ability to foster peace, promote reconciliation, and drive socioeconomic development in the Niger Delta region has earned him overwhelming accolades and recognition.

Speaking separately, the beneficiaries extolled the enormous achievements recorded by PAP under Ndiomu’s watch, and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to disregard the traducers, stating that their actions were deliberately distractive.

According to John Ekpe: “Ndiomu has been a beacon of hope for us. Under his leadership, we have experienced real transformation and empowerment. We urge the authorities to dismiss any calls for his sack and allow him to continue his outstanding work.”

Diepre Ayakoromo: “I was once caught in the cycle of violence and despair, but thanks to Ndiomu and the Presidential Amnesty Programme. I now have a second chance at life. His vision and dedication have given us hope for a brighter future. He must be retained to ensure the continuation of this life-changing programme.”

Kemisola Ebifemi said: Ndiomu understands our struggles and has worked tirelessly to bring peace and development to our communities. The progress we have seen is a testament to his leadership. Removing him would be a setback for all of us who have benefited from the Amnesty Programme.”

According to Oyinbo Ebiere: “We stand firmly behind Ndiomu and his efforts to empower the youth of the Niger Delta. His programs have equipped us with skills and opportunities we never thought possible. We implore President Bola Tinubu to ignore the unfounded calls for his dismissal and allow him to continue changing lives.”

Ayibatonye Johnson declared: “As someone who has directly benefited from the Amnesty Program, I can confidently say that Rtd. Gen. Ndiomu has been instrumental in transforming our lives. His leadership and commitment have brought stability and progress to our region. We appeal to the President to reject the baseless calls for his sack.”

Similarly, Sotonye Daminabo: “The impact of Gen. Ndiomu (rtd) leadership on our communities cannot be overstated. Through his inclusive approach, he has given us a voice and a chance to rebuild our lives. It is crucial that he continues to steer the Amnesty Programme towards even greater success.”

Also, Akpos Ibeinimi, said: “We, the beneficiaries of the Amnesty Program, stand united in support of Ndiomu. His unwavering dedication and genuine concern for our well-being have transformed our lives. Removing him would be a disservice to the progress we have achieved under his guidance.”

Tari Oyindobura declared: “The baseless calls for the removal of Ndiomu as Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme stand in stark contrast to the widespread support and appreciation he has garnered for his remarkable achievements.”