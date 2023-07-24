From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A group, under the auspices of the Niger Delta Civil Servants Congress (NDCSC), has warned the Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (retd), against the ongoing harassment of PAP’s members of staff following the leakage of confidential documents by the amnesty office.

The NDCSC in a statement signed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, by its convener, Wisdom Bonfieme, asked the PAP’s boss to accept responsibility for what he described as an embarrassing leakage instead of subject employees of the office to unfair treatments.

Bonfieme lamented that Ndiomu resorted to confiscating mobile phones of workers subjecting innocent employees to pains and harsh working environment.

He said: “We have a painful circular with us which suggests that Ndiomu actually stopped members of staff from using their phones in the Programme’s premises.

“Some members of staff, who spoke with us on grounds of anonymity, expressed sadness at the development and how the environment is being run highhandedly and that they work in hostile environment.

“We call on Ndiomu to behave as a leader and accept the responsibility for the leakage. He shouldn’t push his shortcomings to his innocent members of staff serving our fatherland.

“We read reports by groups, who accused Ndiomu of leaking the documents to support his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate in the forthcoming Bayelsa election.

“But, that is not our concern. Our concern is for Ndiomu to accept his lapses and stop intimidating Nigerian workers with soldiers.”

Bonfieme said his group would be forced to officially report the matter to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) if he failed to apologise to the workers.

He said: “We call on Ndiomu to offer an unreserved apology to Nigerian workers, especially its civil service, lest we write to the labour unions to seek justice.”