….Say N’Delta on economic recovery path

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Niger Delta agitators under the umbrella of Strategic Communication Committee (STRATCOM), on Sunday commended the developmental strides of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Major General Barry Ndiomu (retd), stating that region was on the path of economy recovery.

STRATCOM Chairman, Nature Dumale-Kieghe who led other members to the Amnesty Office in Abuja, decried the entitlement mentality of some ex-agitators.

Dumale-Kieghe noted that the policy initiatives introduced by General Ndiomu were to transform delegates from being dependent on the monthly stipends, to become proud entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

Responding, Ndiomu expressed appreciation to the members of STRATCOM for the high sense of maturity and patience exhibited, as well as having faith in his administration’s ability to change the fortunes of ex-agitators.

“If the current policy initiatives were introduced at the inception of the PAP, delegates would have been weaned off the sixty-five thousand naira stipends and progressed to being self-sustaining.

“The NSA has given his endorsement for the legacy projects particularly the cooperative society which is being processed for registration with funds already set aside for take-off,” he said.

General Ndiomu noted that debts from the arbitrary scholarship award, obligation to contractors, monthly stipend payments which had been scaled down to an extent and other running costs, were still overwhelming burden on the finances of the Programme.

“We will engage some members of the diplomatic community and relevant donor as well as development agencies for their buy-in to enhance the sustainability of the legacy projects to drive the socio economic process in the Niger Delta,” Ndiomu added.

The PAP boss further posited that the entitlement mentality among some persons in the region, and the atmosphere of violence, must change for healthy competition and economic development to prevail.