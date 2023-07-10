From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Panic, yesterday, gripped the residence of Alapo’s compound, Ede, the hometown of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as a 72-year-old man, Kareem Aderemi, shot himself dead.

The incident, which happened around 1pm, yesterday, caused panic when residents of the community had a gunshot from the house of the septuagenarian. The residents had scampered for safety before it was later discovered that it was Aderemi who shot himself in the lower jaw with his local barrel.

Findings showed that the deceased had been lonely with eye problems for some time and allegedly neglected. A police source said investigation revealed that the deceased had been suffering from a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement, otherwise called parkinson, and partial eye problems without adequate care.

The source said the deceased had his licensed barrel, and he had always been with it since he partially lost his sight, but no one knew he had a cartridge, which he eventually used to kill himself.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kehinde Adeleke, who confirmed the incident, said the authority of “A” Divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Ede North has been involved, and had taken the barrel into their custody.

The NSCDC further said an arrangement had been concluded to bury the body according to Islamic rites.