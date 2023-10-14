From Hir Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Panic has spread across the state as gunmen has, again, attacked another Benue Links bus, shooting at passengers and killing one passenger and injuring others.

The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Benue state police command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident on Saturday while speaking with our correspondent in Makurdi.

Anene narrated that the bus, which was loaded with passengers, was ambushed and attacked by gunmen around Naka, Gwer West Local Government Area, around 8pm on Thursday.

She said the casualties would have been more safe for the timely intervention of security personnel.

“They were driving towards Naka around 8pm when some armed men came out of the bush and attacked them. Three people were injured but there was intervention so they didn’t kill them instantly as they intended to.”

She said the injured passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment where one of them died.

A source from the area who identified himself simply as Adakole explained that “Herdsmen attacked a Benue Links bus conveying passengers to Otukpo en-route Naka road Gwer West LGA at Tyolaha village.

The source said the attackers who were heavily armed killed three persons and many were still missing.

Another source at the transport company who didn’t want to be named said “Benue links was one of the vehicles that were attacked on the road that day.

“We gathered that while the bus was moving from Makurdi to Otukpo, there were two okada riders moving in front of them, with another truck ahead of them all.

” The driver told us that “All of a sudden, he saw the truck driver jump down and was running inside the bush. In a flash, he saw that the gunmen shot the truck conductor, they also shot the first okada and second okada riders down and before the driver could match his break, the attackers shot at his vehicle and the bullets affected one of the passengers sitting by the window and the second bullet affected one other passenger on the leg.

“One of the passengers died inside the vehicle and the others ran inside the bush. They said the people were dressed in complete military uniform with AK47 guns in their hands.”

The source who said the attackers meant to kill noted that they shot directly at people and also shot at the fuel tank of the bus with the hope that the vehicle will burst into flames. He appreciated God and security agencies for their timely intervention.

Meanwhile, Anene said investigation was ongoing to unravel the dare devils behind the attack.