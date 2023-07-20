By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model remains the most feasible means of addressing huge infrastructure gaps in emerging economies like Nigeria in spite of the challenges associated with it, according to panelists, who spoke during one of the sessions at the annual Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) SBL conference which held July 5-7, 2023 in Lagos.

They noted that the future of infrastructure development is in the PPP model adding, however, that notwithstanding its possibilities and effectiveness, the model must be used carefully and responsibly.

The session focused on “Closing Nigeria’s Infrastructural Gap with Public-Private Partnerships” and was moderated by Executive Director at ARM-Haring Investment, Jobalo Ogunkanlu, while the panelists included, CEO, Nassarawa State Investment Development Agency, Ibrahim Abdullahi; Managing Director and Founder, Excellion Capital; Diekola Onaolapo, Director-General of the Ogun State PPP Agency; Dapo Oduwole, Senior Partner at the Africa 50 Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, Opiuyo Oforiokuma and Partner at The Law Crest LLP, Tobenna Erojikwe.

Speaking on the urgent need to balance the hunger for infrastructural development with the challenge of climate change vis-a-vis its impact on the natural ecosystem and human communities, Oforiokuma noted that Africa could be a global leader in this regard. According to him, the continent’s contribution to the problem of climate change is so meagre compared to the more industrialised economies and, if the rules were followed while pursuing sustainable development goals, Africa could be a torchbearer for a more responsible global developmental paradigm. He also recommended that in order to fix the worrisome dearth of infrastructure in Nigeria, the country needed to leverage what he called “bankable capital”.

On his part, Oduwole of the Ogun State PPP Agency emphasised that the future of infrastructure development is in PPP, while Abdullahi of the Nassarawa State Investment Development Agency highlighted the human element of development, saying the silent ‘P’ in the PPP equation stands for ‘People’.

The panelists noted that there was the need for the Federal Government of Nigeria, along with corporate and inter-governmental organisations, to be more robust and intentional in their engagement with states and other subnational stakeholders given that the bulk of PPP projects actually reside within the purview of state governments.

They further harped on the need to have reliable policies and regulatory frameworks that focus on and address all the concerns around PPPs, including the issues of accountability and transparency, in order to ensure an enabling environment for the model to thrive.

The 2023 NBA-SBL Annual Business Law Conference, with the theme “The Nigerian Business Landscape: Priorities for Law, Policy and Regulation”, featured several panel discussions which revolved around key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, mining, telecommunications, among others.