The Committee set up by Imo State Government for the recovery of land belonging to Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education (AIFCE), yesterday, indicted former governor, Rochas Okorocha, for using brute force to dispossess the college of its land.

Submitting its report to Governor Hope Uzodimma, the committee recommended the recovery of the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months and hand the same over to AIFCE.

The report signed by its chairman, Prof. Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and secretary, B. F. Anyanwu, regretted that Okorocha, as governor, used brute force including the military and hoodlums to snatch the land from the College after which he allocated or sold same to his top associates.

Those who benefited from the bazaar and have been similarly asked to vacate the land include two of Okorocha’s in-laws, Dr. Uzoma Anwuka and Kingsley Uju.

Apart from the in-laws, former speaker, Chief Acho Ihim, Chief Charles Orie, Prince Charles Amadi and Chief Ugochukwu Hillary also benefited from the illegal acquisition.

The Committee regretted that Okorocha ordered the demolition of 101 buildings belonging to staff of the college and thereafter confiscated their property.

It, therefore, urged the Imo State Executive Council to direct the recovery of all lands belonging to AIFCE, which are now illegally in the hands of individuals and institutions.

It further asked government to ensure recovery of the land within six months and thereafter issue a certificate of occupancy to the college.

“AIFCE should take full possession of the vacated land and property immediately upon recovery while the Commissioner for Lands and OCDA should recover the land within six months.”

The committee also recommended that AIFCE should pay the agreed compensation to Orji indigenes, original owners of the land while the Army should vacate the shanties they erected in the land and finally move to Obinze

Governor Uzodimma thanked the committee for doing a thorough job and promised that government would take all necessary steps in accordance with due process to implement the recommendations.