From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Pandemonium broke out in Akungba Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State on Thursday as a student of the state owned Adekunle Ajasin University located in the town was stabbed to death.

The student whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time was said to have had a disagreement with an indigene of the town and that led to the killing.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the incident in a statement issued last night.

She said “an indigene of the town had an issue with a student and one thing led to the other and he stabbed the student which resulted to the student’s death.

“Students took to the street to protest, while the corpse was taken to the morgue by the police and while on it some people mobilize to the suspects mother’s house to set it ablaze,” she added.

The PPRO informed that the police made frantic efforts to curtail the incident from degenerating into violence.

She said peace has finally returned to the community, but did not disclose whether or not any arrest was made.