There was pandemonium following a showdown between rival factions of LP at the tribunal.

Trouble erupted as early as about 7:45a.m when both factions comprising members loyal to factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa and those loyal to the suspended chairman, Julius Abure arrived the court.

When the matter was called, Obi represented himself as the first petitioner and handed over the microphone to Mrs. Dudu Manuga, the party’s National Women Leader, but before the court could record her name, Apapa stood up to introduce himself as national chairman and representative of the party.

Responding, Justice Tsammani who observed that “there is a little disagreement about who is representing the Labour Party”, held that, “we are not recognising anybody as representative of the party.”

The court subsequently took appearances of other parties in the petition and adjourned after parties submitted on their meeting promised on May 10 on exchange processes and responses and harmonisation.

After listening to the submissions, Tsammani said the petitioners would state their position documents and tender documents and adjourned till May 19 (Friday).

However, more drama ensued between the two factions after the court proceedings when journalists were set to conduct an interview with the Apapa.

Supporters loyal to Abure mounted guard and blocked Apapa from approaching the cameras.

In spite of pleas from newsmen that both sides would be heard, the mob maintained their grounds saying Apapa was not LP chairman and would not speak on behalf of the party.

The Abure loyalists shouted and dragged Apapa all over the place shouting “You must not talk, you are an impostor!”

Chants of “ole”, which translates as “thief” in Yoruba, rent the air as Apapa was dragged and pushed out of the court.

Police officers attached to the court eventually intervened and pulled him away from the angry mob after his “ “agbada” cloth was torn and someone in the crowd removed his cap and fled.

Apapa described what happened at the court in the presence of Peter Obi as disgraceful and a test to Obi’s leadership quality.

He said the leadership crisis would have been put behind them if the presidential candidate had respected the order of the Federal Capital Territory High Court which ordered Julius Abure and three others from parading themselves as National Officers over their indictment for forgery and perjury. Tracing the genesis of the leadership crisis, Apapa said immediately the order of court was served on the party, he was unanimously selected in acting capacity as National Chairman of the party.

Apapa denied allegations that he had collected N500 million from the APC to destabilise the party and frustrate its petition at the tribunal. He said it was wrong for Obi to accord respect to Abure in spite of the order of the court and as a presidential candidate seeking justice from the same court of law.