…. 4 feared dead

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

There was pandemonium in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State as police clashed with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). It was feared that four IPOB members were killed during the clash.

The clash which forced schools, shops and business owners around Osusu area of Aba to shutdown, started when members of the pro Biafra group embarked on peaceful protest for the release of their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

It was gathered that IPOB members who dressed in White apparels and covering their faces with nose mask, had matched through the streets of the Osusu area during yhe peaceful protest.

They chanted series of pro-Biafra and anti-Nigeria songs to further press home their anger over the continued detention of their leader.

While unconfirmed report had it that the IPOB group suffered casualty as four of its members were reportedly killed.

Another account of the incident had it that about 10 members of the IPOB were gunned down by the police.

Reports had it that the protest was initially peaceful, but when policemen from the Aba Area command arrived the scene, began shooting sporadically and attempted to arrest the protesters, they were said to have resisted, resulting in serious commotion.

There has not been any official statement from either the police or IPOB over the incident.