From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Pandemonium broke in Osogbo, Osun State on Thursday as civil servants backed out of the ongoing staff audit by Governor Ademola Adeleke over the conduct of the consultancy firm.

They lamented that they were tired of the action of the consultant and resulted to protest at the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding where the process was held.

The state chairman of Nigeria Civil Service, Comrade Dr. Chrisptopher Arapasogo explained that the action of the consultant infuriated civil servants, hence the protest.

He said, “What happened was that the consultant requested some facilities which were brought to her but she complained that what she wants is security. People are saying that there are procedures but she never wanted to listen to that. The next thing she did was to tell her boys to stop working and we tried to persuade her. We advised that they should decentralize the exercise so that it will be easier for our people to come from various places to come for it. Immediately she stopped working, our people said they have to go home.

Also, the Chairman Negotiating Council, Comrade Lasun Akindele, said, “The consultant came around 1 pm claiming that the terms of the agreements are yet to be met by the government. She said the logistics and security have not been provided.

“We went to the HoS and PS Human Resources and her requirement were approved immediately. We brought a 30-seater bus she required, four securities and we fuelled the generator. But she insisted that the security should be sleeping in their apartment from morning till night. Then the PS said we are not aware of that. That was how she ordered her men to vacate the hall.

“Our members got angry because some have been coming since Monday and some since Tuesday. They accused the labor leaders of compromising, threw sachet waters on us, chanting rejection songs. They were fed up with her character and we couldn’t control them,” he added.

The Chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Adekola Adebowale, said the consultant should bear in mind that among the workers are teachers, accountants, and judges and they should not be rubbished.

When contacted, the consultant of Sally Tibbot Consulting, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun, said, “such never happened, adding “as a matter of fact, I was away from the venue when my workers told me they were chanting Aluta and labor asked all of them to go home.

“The challenge on the ground is that of logistics and you and I both know that for any project to be successful, certain parameters have to be in place. There have been no outrageous demands made on the government,” she added.